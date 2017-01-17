Toronto Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner making the most of his...

Through 41 games in 2016-17, Jake Gardiner not only is on pace for career highs in goals , assists and points , he's also posting superb puck possession numbers. Now, at the midway point of the 2016-17 season, many of those hills and valleys have evened out, offering us a clearer, facts-based picture of the type of individual performances we've watch play out on a nightly basis over the past three months.

