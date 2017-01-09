Toronto Maple Leafs: Goalie Juggling
The ongoing juggle for the Toronto Maple Leafs backup goaltender position continues as Antoine Bibeau was sent back down to the Marlies with Jhonas Enroth lifted out of the AHL. It has been well documented Enroth's struggles with an eye watering 3.94 GAA and .872 save percentage in six games for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
