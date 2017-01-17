Tony Caremanesi: Toronto's ECHL all-star playing in the AHL
"I think the perception of the ECHL is that the player is going there for punishment or he's really struggled," said Leafs assistant general manager Kyle Dubas. In the past, sending a player down to the ECHL didn't bode well for his future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Nov '16
|MIke Chaney
|1
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Apr '16
|why nuthin done here
|11
|These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|garbageINgabageOUT
|1
|Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC