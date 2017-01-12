Star Wars Night: Toronto Marlies vs R...

Star Wars Night: Toronto Marlies vs Rochester Americans

Read more: Pension Plan Puppets

The Marlies started the first period really strong, generating chances, testing Linus Ullmark from scoring areas but only managed one. As the period wore on, the teams went back and forth, Antoine Bibeau quietly had a strong period by making 15 saves and some good ones at that.

