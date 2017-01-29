Sidney Crosby shines in NHL All-Star skills competitions.
Crosby won the shooting accuracy competition at the Skills Competition Saturday night, and also helped the Atlantic Division win the overall competition with his shootout score against Sharks goalie Martin Jones. Crosby's Metropolitan Division team didn't make the final shootout round, but the Atlantic team picked him up as an additional shooter.
