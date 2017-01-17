Senators forward Clarke MacArthur to ...

Senators forward Clarke MacArthur to miss season due to concussion issues

The 31-year-old veteran left-winger has suffered four concussions in the last 19 months and hasn't played this season. Senators GM Pierre Dorion told reporters this morning that MacArthur will sit out the remainder of the year on doctor's orders.

