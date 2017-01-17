Senators forward Clarke MacArthur to miss season due to concussion issues
The 31-year-old veteran left-winger has suffered four concussions in the last 19 months and hasn't played this season. Senators GM Pierre Dorion told reporters this morning that MacArthur will sit out the remainder of the year on doctor's orders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Nov '16
|MIke Chaney
|1
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Apr '16
|why nuthin done here
|11
|These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|garbageINgabageOUT
|1
|Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC