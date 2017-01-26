Report: Toronto Maple Leafs begin "pr...

Report: Toronto Maple Leafs begin "preliminary" contract talks with Carl Grundstrom

TSN's Darren Dreger reported on Insider Trading Thursday night that the Toronto Maple Leafs and prospect Carl Grundstrom have begun preliminary contract talks with the goal of bringing Grundstrom over to North America for the 2017-18 season. "Carl Grundstrom of Team Sweden had seven points in seven games at the World Juniors.

