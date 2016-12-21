Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs: Detroit's ...

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs: Detroit's first outdoor game was played in a state prison

11 hrs ago

According to NHL.com , three Red Wings - Gordie Howe, Ted Lindsay and Terry Sawchuk - played the second half for the prison team with Howe wearing No. 16. Howe and Lindsay played on a line with a prisoner centering them.

