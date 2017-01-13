Rangers can't escape early hole on em...

Rangers can't escape early hole on emotional night at Garden

Read more: New York Post

Goalie Henrik Lundqvist reacts after giving up a goal to Auston Matthews in the second period of the Rangers' 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Friday. On an emotional Friday night, when the Blueshirts and the Garden honored NYPD detective Steven McDonald - a lifelong Rangers fans whose funeral was earlier in the day - they couldn't keep up with the young and energetic Maple Leafs and lost 4-2.

