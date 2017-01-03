Preview: Canadiens at Maple Leafs
The Montreal Canadiens will be down another key forward when they visit the red-hot Toronto Maple Leafs for an Atlantic Division showdown on Saturday. Right wing Brendan Gallagher is expected to miss about eight weeks with a broken left hand sustained in Montreal's 4-3 overtime win at Dallas on Wednesday, but Alex Galchenyuk and David Desharnais are skating with the team and could return soon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Nov '16
|MIke Chaney
|1
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Apr '16
|why nuthin done here
|11
|These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|garbageINgabageOUT
|1
|Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC