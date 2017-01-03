Preview: Canadiens at Maple Leafs

The Montreal Canadiens will be down another key forward when they visit the red-hot Toronto Maple Leafs for an Atlantic Division showdown on Saturday. Right wing Brendan Gallagher is expected to miss about eight weeks with a broken left hand sustained in Montreal's 4-3 overtime win at Dallas on Wednesday, but Alex Galchenyuk and David Desharnais are skating with the team and could return soon.

