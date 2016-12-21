Playing in Centennial Classic a 'neat...

Playing in Centennial Classic a 'neat experience' for Red Wings' Jared Coreau

Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Jared Coreau was more familiar with playing in empty pro rinks around the East Coast Hockey League and American Hockey League until last month where a smelling salt in his mask was required to keep himself engaged in games. Coreau made 23 saves for the Detroit Red Wings in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday in the Centennial Classic.

