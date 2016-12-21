Playing in Centennial Classic a 'neat experience' for Red Wings' Jared Coreau
Jared Coreau was more familiar with playing in empty pro rinks around the East Coast Hockey League and American Hockey League until last month where a smelling salt in his mask was required to keep himself engaged in games. Coreau made 23 saves for the Detroit Red Wings in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday in the Centennial Classic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Nov '16
|MIke Chaney
|1
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Apr '16
|why nuthin done here
|11
|These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|garbageINgabageOUT
|1
|Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC