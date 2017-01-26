Nielsen and Greening lift Toronto Marlies over St. John's IceCaps 5-3

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Andrew Nielsen and Colin Greening scored in the third period as the Toronto Marlies skated past the St. John's IceCaps 5-3 on Friday in American Hockey League action. Andrew Campbell, Richard Clune and Viktor Loov also had goals for the Marlies , the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.