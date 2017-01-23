Nazem Kadri matches career-high with ...

Nazem Kadri matches career-high with two-goal effort as Leafs bury Flames 4-0

Nazem Kadri scored a pair of goals to match a career-high and Frederik Andersen pitched a 26-save shutout as the Toronto Maple Leafs ended a brief two-game winless streak with a 4-0 win over the Calgary Flames on Monday night. Kadri equalled a career-best with 20 goals on the season by beating Brian Elliott twice, while Andersen captured his second shutout as a Leaf.

