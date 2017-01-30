Morgan Rielly on the brink of return to game action as Toronto Maple Leafs set sights on playoff ...
Morgan Rielly's return to the Maple Leafs for Tuesday's road game against the Dallas Stars won't be known until the morning skate, but other changes could be up with Toronto's defence as it regrouped from the all-star break. Rielly was able to work with regular partner Nikita Zaitsev on Monday at practice, but the ripple effect saw veteran Matt Hunwick paired with frequent scratch Frank Corrado; Martin Marincin was in Hunwick's usual spot with Roman Polak.
