Morgan Rielly leaves Maple Leafs game against Sabres with injury
Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly was forced to exit Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres with an apparent injury. Rielly's right leg got locked up with Sabres winger William Carrier along the boards in the Toronto zone early in the first period.
