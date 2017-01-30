Mike Babcock on the stretch drive: "We have competitive young...

May 21, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Toronto Maple Leafs new head coach Mike Babcock speaks during a media conference at Air Canada Centre to announce his signing with the club. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports Mike Babcock addressed the media for the first time since the All-Star break, touching on the status of Morgan Rielly and Ben Smith and challenge ahead in the remaining 35 games of the season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove.