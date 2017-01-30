Mike Babcock on the stretch drive: "W...

Mike Babcock on the stretch drive: "We have competitive young...

May 21, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Toronto Maple Leafs new head coach Mike Babcock speaks during a media conference at Air Canada Centre to announce his signing with the club. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports Mike Babcock addressed the media for the first time since the All-Star break, touching on the status of Morgan Rielly and Ben Smith and challenge ahead in the remaining 35 games of the season.

Chicago, IL

