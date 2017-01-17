Mike Babcock, John Tortorella are run...

Mike Babcock, John Tortorella are runaway favourites for Jack Adams Award - but only one can win

Read more: Canada.com

Who's more impressive: the coach who has taken a mostly no-name lineup from fourth-worst to second-best in the NHL, or the coach who has sped up a rebuild by guiding a roster of rookies into a playoff spot? In other words, is John Tortorella of the Columbus Blue Jackets or the Toronto Maple Leafs' Mike Babcock the early favourite to win the Jack Adams Award? And, midway through the NHL season, do the two head coaches even have any competition? " and Tortorella would be neck and neck because of the dramatic improvements that both those teams have made," said Maple Leafs play-by-play voice Joe Bowen. "The Leafs' rebuild, almost everybody said it was three years away.

