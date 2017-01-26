McDavid, Matthews and Laine headline slate of first-time NHL all-stars
The starring attraction in Hollywood this January won't be an unlikely enforcer taking part in the festivities, but Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Patrik Laine and a whole bunch of other first-time all-stars. A repeat of the World Cup of Hockey, when McDavid and Matthews took their place on the big stage with Team North America, isn't out of the question this weekend.
