Matthews lifts Leafs in OT at BMO Field

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen celebrates with teammates Roman Polak and Tyler Bozak following overtime NHL Centennial Classic hockey action against the Detroit Red Wings, in Toronto, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Auston Matthews scored in regulation and overtime in his first outdoor game, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday in the Centennial Classic at BMO Field.

