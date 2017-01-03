Matthews, Laine, Ovechkin and Malkin ...

Matthews, Laine, Ovechkin and Malkin among stars named to NHL all-star rosters

19 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Rookie sensations Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine and superstars Alex Ovechkin and Evgeni Malkin are among the players named to the rosters for the 2017 NHL all-star weekend. Laine, the rookie leading scorer with 37 points, is the lone Winnipeg Jets representative on a Central Division roster also including captain P.K. Subban of Nashville and reigning league MVP Patrick Kane of Chicago.

