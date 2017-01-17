Matthews caps 3-goal burst, Leafs beat Sabres 4-3

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews celebrates his goal with defenseman Jake Gardiner and center Zach Hyman during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Toronto. Toronto Maple Leafs xelebrate a goal on Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Toronto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.