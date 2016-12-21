Marlies look to solve their problems at centre with a call-up

Tony Cameranesi, once a Toronto draft pick, and now playing for the Marlies under an AHL contract, is getting a chance to prove himself in the AHL after some good results with the Orlando Solar Bears, as per the AHL Transactions list. Meanwhile, the Marlies are struggling, both with injuries and with the loss of Frederik Gauthier and Byron Froese to the Leafs.

