Maple Leafs get Curtis McElhinney to ...

Maple Leafs get Curtis McElhinney to lighten No. 1 Andersen's load

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

The Toronto Maple Leafs hope they've found an answer to their uncertain backup goaltender position, scooping up 33-year-old Curtis McElhinney off waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday afternoon. The Leafs needed someone who could help lighten the load of Frederik Andersen who's started 33 of the team's 39 games this year, including three sets of back-to-backs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years Nov '16 MIke Chaney 1
News Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08) Apr '16 why nuthin done here 11
News These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16) Mar '16 garbageINgabageOUT 1
News Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08) Dec '15 Fart news 3
See all Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,708 • Total comments across all topics: 277,804,245

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC