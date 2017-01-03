Maple Leafs get Curtis McElhinney to lighten No. 1 Andersen's load
The Toronto Maple Leafs hope they've found an answer to their uncertain backup goaltender position, scooping up 33-year-old Curtis McElhinney off waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday afternoon. The Leafs needed someone who could help lighten the load of Frederik Andersen who's started 33 of the team's 39 games this year, including three sets of back-to-backs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Nov '16
|MIke Chaney
|1
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Apr '16
|why nuthin done here
|11
|These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|garbageINgabageOUT
|1
|Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC