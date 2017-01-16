Leafs Links: Grades at the halfway point, Kadri surpasses last...
NOVEMBER 5: Nazem Kadri #43 of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates after scoring as Erik Gudbranson #44 of the Vancouver Canucks looks on during the first period at the Air Canada Centre on November 5, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Frank Corrado returns to the big club after Marlies conditioning stint, Leafs tie franchise record for points streak on the road, Nazem Kadri on pace to shatter career-high in goals, and more in the links.
