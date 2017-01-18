Leafs Links: Could the Leafs be inter...

Leafs Links: Could the Leafs be interested in a Kevin Shattenkirk...

Elliotte Friedman speculates on possible Canadian destinations for pending UFA defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk, Morgan Rielly's ankle injury set at "day-to-day," Leafs overcome early deficit to beat the Sabres, and more in the links. 30 Thoughts: Could a Canadian team land Kevin Shattenkirk? Shattenkirk made it known he would not consider Edmonton long-term, but would he do it for a few months as the Oilers chase the playoffs? Why not? Montreal and Toronto would also make sense as teams that need a short-term burst.

