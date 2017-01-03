Leafs coach Babcock not a fan of bye week for players

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock, seen above in a game earlier this season, says that the bye week works counter to what it is supposed to accomplish. Speaking a day before his Maple Leafs get their first taste of the mandated five-day break, Toronto's head coach said the concept worked counter to what it was supposed to accomplish - namely offering players a break from the grind of an 82-game season.

