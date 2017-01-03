Kerby Rychel's third-period goal lift...

Kerby Rychel's third-period goal lifts Toronto Marlies over Manitoba Moose 4-3

Kerby Rychel had the winner at the 7:59 mark of the third period as the Toronto Marlies edged the Manitoba Moose 4-3 on Wednesday in American Hockey League action. Tobias Lindberg also scored in the third period for the Marlies , the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

