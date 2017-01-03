Hot Corner: MHL holiday break is too long
The MHL is back in action after a long Christmas layoff that stretched from Dec. 18 to Jan. 5. That is too long between games as a break of almost three weeks does little to maintain fan interest. The Summerside D. Alex MacDonald Ford Western Capitals last played at home on Dec. 17,, and will not play at Eastlink Arena again until Thursday, Jan. 12. That is 26 days between home contests, and comes during a period of time when fans are looking for games to watch.
