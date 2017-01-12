Goodbye, Jeff Glass, we hardly knew you
Lost in the news that a new contestant had been found for Toronto's Next Top Backup was the end of Jeff Glass 's tenure in Toronto. He was released from his PTO on Monday, and while he played only two games for the Marlies, that's the least of his contribution in Toronto.
