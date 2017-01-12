Game 41 preview: Toronto Maple Leafs ...

Game 41 preview: Toronto Maple Leafs @ Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs will play for second place in the Atlantic Division when they meet tonight in Ottawa. A 7-1-1 run has seen the Leafs surge into playoff contention while Ottawa has halted their slide with a pair of wins against Edmonton and Pittsburgh.

