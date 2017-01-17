Furies fall 4-3 to the Thunder
After a pretty miserable December, the Furies came into January hoping to halt their three game losing streak and return to early season form. While there was definitely some improvement in their play, a combination of some loose defence, a much more disciplined Thunder team and some great goaltending from Erica Howe combined to extend the streak to five.
