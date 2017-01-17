From the Branches: Leafs win a somewhat pyrrhic victory
PPP "The win obviously pales in importance next to the potential injury to Rielly, who is the Leafs' minute leader this year and a key to their defence. He's not perfect, but the Leafs do not have much defence depth, and if Rielly is out for any extended period, they're going to have struggles."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Nov '16
|MIke Chaney
|1
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Apr '16
|why nuthin done here
|11
|These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|garbageINgabageOUT
|1
|Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC