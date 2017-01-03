Florida Panthers coach Tom Rowe: Nik Ehlers hit on Seth Griffith 'dirty, deliberate'

The Montreal Canadiens rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the third period and snapped a five-game slide against the Florida Panthers with a 3-2 overtime win at BB Florida Panthers coach/GM Tom Rowe said Sasha Barkov would miss Thursday's game against the Montreal Canadiens and is out indefinitely after leaving Wednesday's game against Toronto. Sasha Barkov, the top center of the Florida Panthers, was lost to an undisclosed injury during the second period of Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

