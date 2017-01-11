The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded goalie Jhonas Enroth to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2018 draft Ducks acquire G Jhonas Enroth from Leafs for 7th-round pick The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded goalie Jhonas Enroth to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2018 draft Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ihuca6 ANAHEIM, Calif. - The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded goalie Jhonas Enroth to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2018 draft.

