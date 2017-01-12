Born Jan. 12: Tim Horton

Tim Horton was a great success in two very different fields: as a powerful defenseman who played 24 seasons in the National Hockey League, and as a businessman who established a chain of popular restaurants that bear his name today. Miles Gilbert Horton was born Jan. 12, 1930, in Cochrane, a small town in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

