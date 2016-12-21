Bettman still down on Olympics; NHLPA...

Bettman still down on Olympics; NHLPA's Fehr 'more optimistic now than I ever have been'

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, left, and Wayne Gretzky speak to the media before the Toronto Maple Leafs play against the Detroit Red Wings during the NHL Centennial Classic in Toronto on Sunday, January 1, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette TORONTO - NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and NHL Players' Association executive director Donald Fehr offered competing visions on the likelihood that NHL players will attend the Pyeongchang Games in 2018.

