Bantering Points: 1/13/17
With New York's bye week now in the rear view mirror, the team is back in action tonight against another team playing for the first time since Saturday, as Matt Martin and the Toronto Maple Leafs are in town. With Rick Nash and Pavel Buchnevich set to rejoin the lineup, the Rangers will be icing one of their most complete lineups this season against a Toronto team overflowing with youth.
