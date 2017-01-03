Auston Matthews' rookie season shapin...

15 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Auston Matthews' rookie season shaping up to be special The 19-year-old could become one of the few to eclipse the 40-goal mark as a rookie Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hPVowy Auston Matthews is proving that growing up in the desert will not keep him from being dominant on the ice. The Toronto Maple Leafs rookie, who grew up in Scottsdale, Ariz., has scored 20 goals in his first 36 NHL games and is on pace to finish the season with 46 goals, which would rank sixth among rookies in NHL history.

