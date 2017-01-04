After a off nighta against Maple Leafs, Braden Holtby expected to be back in net vs. Columbus
Goalie Braden Holtby looks on after allowing a goal to Connor Brown of the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period of Tuesday's game. For the first time this season, goaltender Braden Holtby didn't finish a game he started, replaced after the first period on Tuesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Nov '16
|MIke Chaney
|1
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Apr '16
|why nuthin done here
|11
|These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|garbageINgabageOUT
|1
|Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC