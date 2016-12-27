Upsets were the theme in the second day of action at the 2017 World...

The Swiss seemed to have this one unexpectedly in the bag with first a 2-0 lead and then a 3-1 lead into the third period, and they had experienced goalie Joren van Pottelberghe in net, but it nearly got away from them. The Czechs scored two goals, the second just after Swiss star Nico Hischier came out of the penalty box in the last minute of play.

