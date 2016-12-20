Toronto Marlies vs. St. John's IceCaps Boxing Day Classic recap
The Marlies played well and controlled the game for two periods, but ultimately lost due to two goals in the second. Despite a dominating first period where the team controlled the run of play and had a solid first powerplay, sloppy play in the second ultimately cost the team its lead.
