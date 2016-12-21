Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Joseph W...

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Joseph Woll backstops U.S. to 5-2...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

When it was over, when the thrill of playing his first game at the Air Canada Centre had culminated with a 5-2 victory for his Team USA squad over Slovakia, goalie Joseph Woll got an education in Maple Leafs history. Since his nickname fittingly is The Brick Woll, we had to ask him: Did he know that legendary Leafs goalie Johnny Bower was known as The China Wall? "Obviously, I understand who Johnny Bower is.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years Nov '16 MIke Chaney 1
News Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08) Apr '16 why nuthin done here 11
News These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16) Mar '16 garbageINgabageOUT 1
News Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08) Dec '15 Fart news 3
See all Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,305 • Total comments across all topics: 277,429,329

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC