Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Joseph Woll backstops U.S. to 5-2...

When it was over, when the thrill of playing his first game at the Air Canada Centre had culminated with a 5-2 victory for his Team USA squad over Slovakia, goalie Joseph Woll got an education in Maple Leafs history. Since his nickname fittingly is The Brick Woll, we had to ask him: Did he know that legendary Leafs goalie Johnny Bower was known as The China Wall? "Obviously, I understand who Johnny Bower is.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.