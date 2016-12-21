Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan starting to see...
It is Thursday morning at the MasterCard Centre, and Shanahan has joined the likes of Curtis Joseph, Darcy Tucker, Paul Coffey and Tie Domi in a spirited game of shinny as they prepare for the Centennial Classic Alumni game at BMO Field Saturday. He's easy to pick out on the ice, too, wearing a blue Maple Leafs logo on his chest, a red Detroit helmet and crimson Red Wings socks.
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Nov '16
|MIke Chaney
|1
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Apr '16
|why nuthin done here
|11
|These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|garbageINgabageOUT
|1
|Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
