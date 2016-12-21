Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan starting to see...

It is Thursday morning at the MasterCard Centre, and Shanahan has joined the likes of Curtis Joseph, Darcy Tucker, Paul Coffey and Tie Domi in a spirited game of shinny as they prepare for the Centennial Classic Alumni game at BMO Field Saturday. He's easy to pick out on the ice, too, wearing a blue Maple Leafs logo on his chest, a red Detroit helmet and crimson Red Wings socks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.