Top 10 NHL Tweets of the Month: Cats ...

Top 10 NHL Tweets of the Month: Cats in the Hats 47 minutes ago | Luke Fox

Hockey Central at Noon discussion on Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner walking into the ACC both wearing nice Fedoras, which to Daren Millard, truly indicates, it's their team. Blake Wheeler consoles Patrik Laine, Steven Stamkos chirps the Maple Leafs' star rookies, and Denis Leary delivers a brilliant Alan Thicke eulogy in our Top 10 Tweets of the Month for December.

Chicago, IL

