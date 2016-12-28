Take a walk through past World Junior Hockey glory of current Leafs players
If you make it to the NHL, you were probably good as a kid, so it's not surprising a lot of Leafs played in past World Junior Hockey Championships. William Nylander is the champion by points per game, narrowly beating out Nazem Kadri for that honour.
