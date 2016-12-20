Prominent World Juniors role about coming full circle for Bracco

On Monday afternoon, when Jeremy Bracco took to the ice at the Air Canada Centre for Team USA's first game of the 2017 World Juniors against Team Latvia, it was about more than a single game. Not only was it Bracco's first World Juniors game, in his third crack at the team after being the final cut on Christmas Eve ahead of the 2015 tournament, but it was also his first time on the ACC ice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.