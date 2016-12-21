Marner scores in shootout to lift Leafs over Panthers
Mitchell Marner scored in the third round of the shootout to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Wednesday night. Rookie Auston Matthews got his team-leading 17th goal and an assist and William Nylander also scored for the Maple Leafs.
