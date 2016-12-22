James van Riemsdyk put up some round numbers
James van Riemsdyk's first period assist is his 300th NHL point and his 100th assist as a Maple Leaf. #TMLtalk With this assist on a goal that was helped along by noted offensive threat Roman Polak and ultimately tipped by Nazem Kadri, James van Riemsdyk hit two milestones at once.
