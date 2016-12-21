Fun graphic compares Auston Matthews' age to Jaromir Jagr's long career
Jaromir Jagr's career has been insane, and we'll never get tired of looking at graphics that put his storied run into perspective. When the Florida Panthers recently competed against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the 44-year-old Jagr battling against the 19-year-old Auston Matthews was a story in itself, which inspired one awesome graphic.
