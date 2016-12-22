From the Branches: Maple Leafs begin back-to-back against Avalanche
After Patrick Roy gave up as head coach they brought in some guy who hung around the entrance to the dressing room after the games or something and he has, unsurprisingly, been terrible. Except the Leafs have only won 12 of their 31 games.
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Nov '16
|MIke Chaney
|1
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Apr '16
|why nuthin done here
|11
|These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|garbageINgabageOUT
|1
|Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
